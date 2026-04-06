Fish catch declines by at least 10pc

Due to the shortage of fuel, many commercial vessels and wooden fishing vessels (trawlers) operating in the country’s maritime zones are unable to go to sea regularly. As a result, fish catches have declined for both coastal fishermen and commercial vessels.

Since the fuel crisis began in February, fish harvesting from the sea has dropped by 10–15 per cent, according to the Marine Fisheries Office and concerning officials.

According to the Marine Fisheries Office, around 30,000 boats and commercial vessels are engaged in marine fishing in the country. On average, these vessels catch about 10,000 tonnes of fish and shrimp per month.

However, due to the recent fuel shortage, many vessels are unable to go to sea regularly. Even those that do are spending less time at sea. Additionally, increase in jellyfish, rough seas and adverse weather conditions have also contributed to the decline in fish catches.

There are two types of fishing vessels operating at sea in the country: relatively small, coastal “artisanal fishing boats” and large commercial vessels operating in deep waters. There are 29,671 registered artisanal boats and 268 commercial fishing vessels.