'Didn’t boycott polls consciously even after ballot-stuffing at night'

An independent candidate from the Rangpur-2 constituency (Badarganj-Taraganj) has raised allegations of ballot-stuffing on the night before the 12th national elections.

He, however, claimed to remain in the electoral race due to his loyalty to Awami League president Sheikh Hasina.

Biswanath Sarkar alias Bitu is the joint general secretary of the central committee of the Bangladesh Krishak League, an associate body of the ruling Awami League.

In the polls, he managed to bag 61,583 votes, while the ruling party candidate Ahsanul Haque emerged victorious, receiving 81,599 votes.