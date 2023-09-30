Titas doesn’t want to take responsibility of blasts from leakages

The committee in its investigation found the incident was initiated off the leakage in the pipeline of Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company. The committee submitted a report holding Titas Gas’ negligence and supervision responsible for the incidents and put forth 16 recommendations.

However, Titas’ Narayanganj office deputy managing director Mamunar Rashid claimed the incidents have been taking place due to lack of awareness of the consumers.

Speaking to Prothom Alo he said Titas won’t bear the responsibility of any accidents that originated from the lack of awareness of any consumer. Titas is responsible for the pipeline up to the riser and the customer is responsible for the pipeline inside his house. It is not possible for the gas to accumulate inside the house of a consumer even if it emits from the leakage of Tias’ pipeline.

It is not possible to curb such accidents if the customers do not grow awareness, he concluded.

According to Narayanganj fire service, as many as 203 incidents of explosions took place from gas pipeline leakages in the district between 1 July in 2020 and 30 July this year. Thirty three people died in the blasts and ensuing fire. However, the fire service department does not have any proper documentation on how many people sustained burn injuries in the explosions. As a result, the department lacks the figures on deaths while under treatment owing to injuries in such incidents. As a result it can be said safely that the actual number of casualties is much higher than the information provided to the media.