Shahin Chaklader’s hotel charred in Jashore, 21 including a foreigner killed

People from the victory march vandalized and torched a five-star hotel owned by Jashore district Awami League’s general secretary Shahin Chaklader. Some protesters poured petrol on the ground floor of the multi-storied building. As of Tuesday morning, at least 21 charred bodies were recovered from the hotel.

One of the victims is a citizen of Indonesia. Some bodies were recovered from the bar of the hotel on the second floor. Some witnesses said people stranded inside the building died during the looting.

Students and the general people brought out a victory procession in Jashore city immediately after Sheikh Hasina resigned from the post of prime minister. Some people from the procession started vandalizing Zabeer International Hotel at Chitra intersection. Around 4:00pm, the hotel was set on fire. The situation was brought under control around 9:00pm.

The bodies are kept at Jashore General Hospital morgue.