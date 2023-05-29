AL, BNP lodge counter cases over Noman's motorcade attack in Khagrachhari

The ruling Awami League (AL) and BNP have lodged cases against each other over the attack on latter's vice chairman Abdullah Al Noman's motorcade in Khagrachhari.

Khagrachhari sadar upazila AL vice president Mehedy Hasan filed a case, mentioning 110 names, including Khagrachhari district BNP general secretary MN Absar, on charges of assaulting AL leaders and activists and carrying out vandalism.