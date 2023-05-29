AL, BNP lodge counter cases over Noman's motorcade attack in Khagrachhari

The ruling Awami League (AL) and BNP have lodged cases against each other over the attack on latter's vice chairman Abdullah Al Noman's motorcade in Khagrachhari.
Khagrachhari sadar upazila AL vice president Mehedy Hasan filed a case, mentioning 110 names, including Khagrachhari district BNP general secretary MN Absar, on charges of assaulting AL leaders and activists and carrying out vandalism.
Khagrachhari police station officer-in-charge Md Arifur Rahman confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.
Meanwhile, legal affairs secretary of Khagrachhari BNP, Ratan Kumar Tripura, lodged a lawsuit at the court of Khagrachhari chief judicial magistrate of Syed Omar Faruk, accusing 103 AL men with district Jubo League general secretary KM Ismail Hossain as the prime accused.
In the case, Khagrachhari district council chairman Mongsuiepru Chowdhury and district AL general secretary and municipality mayor Nirmalendu Chowdhury have been made accused for issuing orders.
The court asked the officer-in-charge of Khagrachhari police station to take legal action. But the OC Arifur Rahman said he didn't receive any directives.
On 26 May, the motorcade of Abdullah Al Noman was attacked in front of the AL office while on his way to attend the BNP rally in Khagrachhari, leaving at least five leaders injured. Both AL and BNP blamed each other for this incident.