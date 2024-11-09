50 trucks stranded as ferry services on Rowmari-Chilmari route suspended

Ferry services have been suspended on the Roumari-Chilmari route due to the navigability crisis of the Brahmaputra River in Kurigram.

Around 50 trucks were seen stranded on both sides of the river on Saturday due to the matter.

As the water level of the Brahmaputra has decreased, the ferries have been operating with difficulty for the past 10 days, but since Friday, the ferries have completely stopped.

As a result, cargo- and goods-laden trucks are stranded on both sides of the river, waiting to cross. This has caused considerable distress for people from all professions.