Dhaka-Barishal highway blocked in Madaripur, traffic resumes after 4 hours

As part of the shutdown programme called by the Awami League, whose activities are banned now, multiple trees were felled to block the Dhaka-Barishal Highway in Madaripur.

Activists of the party also set tyres on fire and staged protests on the highway. The blockade began around 6:30 am today, Sunday, in the Gopalpur area, bringing all traffic on the highway to a halt.

After remaining suspended for nearly four hours, traffic resumed on the highway around 9:30 am when police from Kalkini and Dasar police stations, along with the Fire Service, arrived at the scene and cleared the trees.