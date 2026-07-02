Soil removal beneath Padma Rail Link viaduct in a planned way: Minister

The minister made the remarks as chief guest at a programme held in Aliganj, Fatullah, at around 10:00 am today, Thursday. Earlier, Brigadier General Abul Hasnat Mohammad Sayem, project director of the Dhaka-Mawa Padma Bridge Rail Link project, gave a detailed presentation on the necessity of the soil removal, the project design and the safety of the viaduct.

Shaikh Rabiul Alam said some media reports had presented the issue in a way that suggested the viaduct would be put at risk because of the soil removal, creating confusion among the public. In reality, he said, the situation was entirely different.

The rail minister explained that during the construction of the 16.76-kilometre railway line between Dhaka and Mawa, temporary earth filling had been carried out at various locations because the area was marshland and required stable access for transporting heavy machinery and construction materials.