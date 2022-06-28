Padma Bridge: Tk 19.76 million toll collected on 2nd day

Bangladesh Bridge Authority’s supervising engineer Tofazzal Hossain told Prothom Alo on Tuesday morning that there is no pressure of vehicles on the Mawa end and the vehicular movement is normal through the bridge.
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the bridge on Saturday and crossed it paying toll. But the bridge was opened for vehicles on Sunday morning.
Around 24,000 vehicles will use the bridge every day, a pre-construction projection report said.
A projection on the number of vehicles to use the Padma Bridge and toll to be realised from them was made in the feasibility study of the Padma Bridge Project in 2005.
Later, in 2010, the consultancy firm that prepared the design of the bridge drew up a chart on the number of vehicles to use the bridge in first 35 years and income from those vehicles. Based on this, the Bangladesh Bridge Authority signed a loan agreement with the finance ministry in August 2019. It detailed the income, expenditure and profit.
As per the projection, around 23,954 vehicles would cross the Padma Bridge every day in the first year. In 2029, the number will be increased to 34,725, which will be 66,829 in 2050.
The consultants fixed the rate of increase of the number of vehicles taking into consideration the number of vehicles cross the river by ferry, growth of the country’s economy and per capita income, road communication development and future development plans.