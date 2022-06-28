Padma Bridge: Tk 19.76 million toll collected on 2nd day

A total of Tk 19.76 million (1,97,56,600) was realised from Padma Bridge as tolls on the second day of its opening to the public.

The number of vehicles crossing the bridge between 6:00am Monday and 6:00am Tuesday dropped to 15,274 from the 61,856 vehicles on the first day.

The number of vehicles dropped significantly as the government banned the movement of motorbikes from 6:00am on Monday after two bikers were killed in an accident and other mismanagements on the first day.

A total of Tk 27.5 million was realized as tolls on the first day.

According to the bridge authority, 7,586 vehicles crossed through the Mawa point paying toll of Tk 98,18,050 on the second day while 7,688 vehicles crossed through the Zajira point paying toll of Tk 99,38,550.