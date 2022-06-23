Padma Bridge to bring immense changes in Bagerhat agri-economy

Bagerhat district will soon see an enormous transition in its agri-economy as the long-cherished Padma Bridge is going to be inaugurated on 25 June 2022.

The people of coastal Bagerhat are becoming emotional with much enthusiasm as the dream project Padma Bridge will connect 21 districts of south-western parts of the country.

The people, who suffered limitless miseries and sufferings for ages just for lack of a bridge, are now becoming self-confident with the imagination that this Padma Bridge will change their fate.

Besides, people from various classes and professions including peasants and businessmen involved in agriculture are very much optimistic that the bridge will create positive impacts on the agri-based district.