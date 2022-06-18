Parts of Chattogram submerged due to heavy rain

Incessant rainfall for the last three days caused waterlogging in low-lying areas of Chattogram port city, UNB reports.

Some people were seen wading through knee to waist-deep water to reach their destinations in the morning due to lack of transport.

Office-goers and others had to pay extra fares to reach their workplaces.

Many areas of the city including Bakolia, Agrabad, Muradpur, No 2 Gate, Bohoddar Hat were submerged by rainwater, triggering traffic jam in different parts of the city.