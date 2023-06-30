Bodies of five fishermen recovered after 5 days

The floating bodies of five fishermen have been recovered five days after a trawler capsized in the Bay of Bengal estuary near Charfesson upazila of Bhola, reports UNB.

The bodies were recovered from the Bay of Bengal estuary around 2:00pm on Friday, Bhola Additional Superintendent of Police Md Asaduzzaman Khan and local administration confirmed the matter.

The deceased were identified as Md Harun Dorji, Md Sharif Hossain, Md Shattar Hawlader, Md Nur Islam and Fazle Karim Bari.