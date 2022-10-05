Myanmar explosion causes limb loss to another Bangladeshi

The chairman also informed the injured was rushed to Cox’s Bazar Sadar Hospital in critical condition.
Kader stepped on the mine when he drifted across the border to bring back his cows around 8:00pm, said Mohammad Hossain, who brought him to the hospital.
Tarekul Islam, medical officer of the hospital, said Kader's leg was amputated from the knee down and eyes were also damaged badly.
He was shifted to Chattogram Medical College Hospital for better treatment as his condition was stated to be critical, he added.
On Sunday, Rohingya teen identified as Omar Farooq was killed and another critically injured in a landmine explosion inside Myanmar along the country's border with Bangladesh.