Myanmar explosion causes limb loss to another Bangladeshi

Another Bangladeshi person lost his leg in a landmine explosion near the Myanmar frontier at Naikhongchhari of Bandarban on Tuesday. The first incident had taken place less than three weeks ago.

The injured was identified as Abdul Kader, 27, a resident of Chherakum area in Dochhari union. Several other organs of his body including eyes were also damaged in the explosion, informed Md Imran, chairman of the Union Parishad, reports UNB.