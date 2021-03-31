PCJSS man shot dead by ‘fellow party man’ in Rangamati

A member of the Parbatiya Chattagram Jana Sanghati Samity (PCJSS-MN Larma) was shot to death allegedly by his ‘fellow party man’ at Babupara in Baghaichhari upazila of Rangamati district in the early hours of Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Biswa Chakma alias Juddha, reports news agency UNB.

Anwar Hossain, officer-in-charge of Baghaichhari police station, said that Biswa and Sujan Chakma were “on duty” in the Babupara area. “Around 2.30am, Sujan suddenly opened fire on Biswa, killing him on the spot.”

Hearing the gunshot, other PCJSS members rushed to the spot and found Biswa lying in a pool of blood.