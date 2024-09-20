Overnight firing in Khagrachhari kills three

There has been an incident of overnight firing in Khagrachhari district Sadar on Thursday night, in connection to clashes between hill people and Bengalis in Dighinala upazila of the district. Tension prevails in the entire district including the district Sadar.

As many as three people have been killed in the overnight firing and from the clashes in the afternoon. Meanwhile, at least 15 people have been injured. The deceased people are Junan Chakma, 20, Dhananjay Chakma, 50, and Rubel Chakma, 30.

Approximately at 10:30 pm on Thursday night, sound of extensive firing was heard in the Narankhaia, Swanirvar area of Khagrachhari district. It spread a sense of panic in the whole area. The firing sounds were heard till late at night.

Meanwhile, Dhananjay Chakma died from a clash in Dighinala on Thursday evening. The other two were brought to the hospital from Khagrachhari Sadar at night in an injured state.

Resident medical officer (RMO) at Khagrachhari Sadar Hospital, Ripal Bappi Chakma told Prothom Alo that 16 people were brought injured to the hospital at night. Most of them came from Khagrachhari Sadar upazila at night. Three of them died.