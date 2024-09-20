Overnight firing in Khagrachhari kills three
There has been an incident of overnight firing in Khagrachhari district Sadar on Thursday night, in connection to clashes between hill people and Bengalis in Dighinala upazila of the district. Tension prevails in the entire district including the district Sadar.
As many as three people have been killed in the overnight firing and from the clashes in the afternoon. Meanwhile, at least 15 people have been injured. The deceased people are Junan Chakma, 20, Dhananjay Chakma, 50, and Rubel Chakma, 30.
Approximately at 10:30 pm on Thursday night, sound of extensive firing was heard in the Narankhaia, Swanirvar area of Khagrachhari district. It spread a sense of panic in the whole area. The firing sounds were heard till late at night.
Meanwhile, Dhananjay Chakma died from a clash in Dighinala on Thursday evening. The other two were brought to the hospital from Khagrachhari Sadar at night in an injured state.
Resident medical officer (RMO) at Khagrachhari Sadar Hospital, Ripal Bappi Chakma told Prothom Alo that 16 people were brought injured to the hospital at night. Most of them came from Khagrachhari Sadar upazila at night. Three of them died.
The causes of death of the deceased people would be confirmed after autopsy. At present nine more people are still undergoing treatment at the hospital.
Ripal Bappi Chakma added that four of the injured people have already been sent to Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) for better treatment on Thursday night. One of them is Bengali. The remaining nine injured hill people can be provided treatment at Khagrachhari Sadar Hospital, he said.
The bodies of the three deceased people have been kept at the morgue of Khagrachhari Sadar Hospital. Names of some of the injured persons could be confirmed. They are- Sohail Chakma, Manab Tripura, Bijoy Chakma and Nolej Chakma.
According to eye witnesses and administration sources, clashes erupted between hill people and Bengalis at Larma Square area in Dighinala around 5:00 pm on Thursday afternoon.
Reportedly the clash started from a man named Mohammad Mamun, 30, being beaten Wednesday on accusation of stealing a motorcycle. Mamun, a resident of Khagrachhari Sadar upazila died while undergoing treatment on Wednesday.
Protesting the incident, Bengalis brought out a protest march in Dighinala on Thursday afternoon. Allegedly, the hill people obstructed the march at that time. That’s when the clash erupted.
At one point, houses and shops of the hill people were torched and the hill people fled towards remote hill areas leaving their houses behind.
A resident of Boalkhali Bazar area Md Lokman Hossain told Prothom Alo that they had brought out a peaceful march demanding justice for the killing of Mamun. The hill people obstructed the march. That set the conflict off. Lokman added, “We didn’t think that the houses will be set on fire like this.”
Ripon Chakma, a resident from Larma Square area said that none of the hill people obstructed the march. Rather, the fire was lit by starting a sudden attack from the procession.
Following that, the hill people and the Bengalis at Khagrachhari town chased each other on Thursday. Later, members of the law enforcement agency arrived there and brought the situation under control.
In continuation of that, there was an incident of firing at the town on Thursday night. A state of panic prevailed there throughout the night. Meanwhile, the internet service was limited. Many residents in Khagrachhari Sadar left their homes and moved to safety.
Admitting the incident, deputy commissioner of Khagrachhari Mohammad Sahiduzzaman told Prothom Alo on Friday morning, “There was firing at night. So far three bodies have been found. The bodies are kept in the morgue of the hospital. Meanwhile, 10 to 12 people have been injured.”
“The law enforcement forces are trying to bring the situation under control. We along with the superintendent of police are going to the spot of the incident, Dighinala. We will then assess the losses. Tension is prevailing there,” he added.
Mohammad Shahiduzzaman also said, “The political parties are being contacted. We are trying our best to normalise the situation.”
Dighinala upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) Mamunur Rashid said that Dighinala bus station and 120 shops in Larma Square area have been gutted in the fire. There are 78 shops of the Chakma community and 24 shops of the Bengalis among them.
Meanwhile, four shops were vandalised there. Local public representatives and members of the law enforcement forces are working together to restore peace there. Meanwhile, the administration has also strengthened security.