PM Hasina inaugurates scenic Itna-Mithamoin-Austagram road

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday formally opened the spectacular Itna-Mithamoin-Austagram all-weather road in Kishoreganj for traffic.

Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the 29.73–km road through a videoconference from her official Gonobhaban residence in the capital.

The road was constructed at a cost of Tk 874.08 crore, which connects three upazilas of Kishoreganj -- Itna, Mithamoin and Austagram.

The Itna-Mithamoin-Austagram road goes straight through a vast haor area in parallel with Dhanu and Baulai rivers starting from Itna upazila sadar to Austagram via Mithamoin upazila.