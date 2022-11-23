101 yaba peddlers get one and half years in jail

A court in Cox’s Bazar awarded 101 yaba paddlers one and half years in prison and fined Tk 20,000 each in a case filed over narcotics. However, all the accused have been acquitted of the arms case.

The Cox’s Bazar district and sessions judge, Mohammad Ismail, on Wednesday passed the order.

People from all social strata in Cox’s Bazar thronged the court premises since the morning to hear the verdict. The judge started reading out the verdict from 12:30pm that ended at 1:27pm -- a time when the accused stood in the dock.