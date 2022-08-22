Mongla Port: Operation shoot up after inauguration of Padma Bridge

Mongla, the country’s second largest sea port, saw huge activities during the last two months, after the inauguration of the Padma Bridge.

Huge machineries, equipment, raw materials of some mega projects including Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant, Rampal Power Plant, metro rail, Bangabandhu and Khanjahan Ali railway bridges and huge imported cars have so far been unloaded through the port during last 50 days, an official of the port authority said.

Huge readymade garment items, shrimp, vegetables, fruits and other items have already been exported during last two months through this port, the official said.