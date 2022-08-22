Mongla Port: Operation shoot up after inauguration of Padma Bridge

Md Makruzzaman, secretary to the Mongla Port Authority (MPA) said that Mongla Port has turned into an international standard port following huge modernization projects.
A total of 896 foreign ships have so far been anchored at the port jetty in 2021-22 fiscal year (FY).
“A total of 60 per cent imported cars came through this port during last two months, capability of cargo handling has been increased several times compared to previous months and the businessmen have been showing their keen interest to use this port as distance between Dhaka to Mongla now stands only at 170 kilometers while Dhaka to Chattogram stands at 260 kilometers,” he said.
Huge development activities including dredging are going on and 9.5 to 10 meter wide ship is capable of anchoring at the Mongla Port jetty, he said adding that a vested quarter is now trying to stop the dredging activities at Mongla Port inner channel in a bid to obstruct development activities of the government.
He, however, said foreign ships between 9.5 meters to 10.0 meters wide are now capable of anchoring at the Harbaria, entry point of the Mongla Port jetty near the Bay of Bengal, also known as outer bar, after completion of dredging.
But, the MPA are now facing trouble to complete 23.4 kilometers inner bar dredging from Harbaria dredging area to port jetty as a vested quarter has obstructed to keep sands at the river side during the Pashur River dredging.
When contacted, chairman of the Mongla Port Authority Rear Admiral Mohammad Musa said that government has taken many initiatives to enhance the ability of the Mongla Sea Port.
“The port sees the arrival of record number of foreign ships due to the intervention of prime minister Sheikh Hasina, special directives from the shipping ministry, cooperation by Mongla Port users and hard works by the employees of the organisation,” he said.
Number of foreign ships in the port has been increasing day by day after inauguration of the Padma Bridge and industrialisation boosted up in the area centering Padma Bridge, Mongla Port and Rampal Power Plant.
Investors are importing different production materials like machineries, cement clinkers, cars, fertilizers and equipment for industrialization, he added.