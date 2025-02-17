Prothom Alo’s senior photographer in Cumilla M Sadek dies

Earlier in the day, he suddenly fell ill around 11:15 am while carrying out his professional duties in the Chanpur area on the banks of the Gomti River in Cumilla.

A senior photojournalist in Cumilla, Sadek had been working at the Prothom Alo Cumilla office since its inception.

Professor Tritish Chandra Ghosh, a specialist in medicine and cardiology at the hospital stated that M Sadek initially suffered a massive heart attack. He was brought to the hospital, where he experienced another heart attack while undergoing treatment in the CCU. He was immediately placed on life support but in vain. He was officially declared dead at 1:57 pm.

When M Sadek fell ill while carrying out his duties, he was accompanied by Masud Rana alias Jewel, regional manager of Pothom Alo in Cumilla.

Masud Rana said that a fishing festival was taking place in the Gomti River using polo (a fishing gear). Sadek went there in the morning to capture phonographs of the event. Around 11:00 am, he suddenly began to feel unwell and experienced headaches and chest pain. He was then seated at a shop near the Chanpur Bridge on the Gomti River and was informed to Abdur Rahman, a correspondent of Prothom Alo Cumilla. He quickly arranged an ambulance and transported Sadeq to the hospital.