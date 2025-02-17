Prothom Alo’s senior photographer in Cumilla M Sadek dies
Senior photojournalist M Sadek, who was working at the Cumilla office of Prothom Alo, has passed away.
He was 63.
Sadek breathed his last at 1:57 pm on Monday while on life support at the Coronary Care Unit (CCU) of a private hospital in Cumilla town.
A resident of the Ashoktola area in Cumilla, the photojournalist left behind his wife, one son, daughter-in-law, grandsons and daughters and numerous well-wishers to mourn his death.
Earlier in the day, he suddenly fell ill around 11:15 am while carrying out his professional duties in the Chanpur area on the banks of the Gomti River in Cumilla.
A senior photojournalist in Cumilla, Sadek had been working at the Prothom Alo Cumilla office since its inception.
Professor Tritish Chandra Ghosh, a specialist in medicine and cardiology at the hospital stated that M Sadek initially suffered a massive heart attack. He was brought to the hospital, where he experienced another heart attack while undergoing treatment in the CCU. He was immediately placed on life support but in vain. He was officially declared dead at 1:57 pm.
When M Sadek fell ill while carrying out his duties, he was accompanied by Masud Rana alias Jewel, regional manager of Pothom Alo in Cumilla.
Masud Rana said that a fishing festival was taking place in the Gomti River using polo (a fishing gear). Sadek went there in the morning to capture phonographs of the event. Around 11:00 am, he suddenly began to feel unwell and experienced headaches and chest pain. He was then seated at a shop near the Chanpur Bridge on the Gomti River and was informed to Abdur Rahman, a correspondent of Prothom Alo Cumilla. He quickly arranged an ambulance and transported Sadeq to the hospital.
Abdur Rahman said, “A short while after being placed in the ambulance, Sadek bhai vomited once. He repeatedly complained of severe chest pain. He was rushed to the hospital as quickly as possible, where physicians immediately started treatment. Meanwhile, his family members arrived at the hospital. Although he was officially declared dead at 1:57 pm, physicians had informed us nearly an hour earlier that he was no longer with us. Accepting his passing is deeply painful.”
Recalling Sadek’s memories, Abdur Rahman said, “He was a trusted colleague and a dedicated professional.”
Following M Sadek’s admission to the hospital, his family members, colleagues, local residents and leaders from various political and social organisations began gathering there. His passing has cast a shadow of grief over the journalist community in Cumilla.
The president of Cumilla press club, Kazi Anamul Hoque alias Faruk, general secretary Zahid Hasan and leaders of various political, social and cultural organisations in Cumilla expressed their condolences on Sadek’s passing.
The first namaj-e-janaza of Sadek was held on the premises of Cumilla press club after Maghrib prayers on Monday. The second Janaza will take place after Isha prayer at the Ashoktola jam-e-mosque.
He will be buried at Ashoktola graveyard.