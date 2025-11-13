Blockade on expressway in front of Padma Bridge, truck set on fire
The Dhaka-Bhanga expressway has been blocked in Shariatpur’s Zajira in front of the Padma Bridge as part of the "Dhaka lockdown" announced online by the Bangladesh Awami League, whose activities have been banned.
The AL leaders and activists took position at Nawdoba around 6:00 am today, Thursday. At that time a truck was set on fire at Tastar Kandi in Nawdoba.
Traffic across the Padma Bridge was halted from 6:00 am. Some vehicles were able to cross the bridge after 8:30 am, but traffic movement on the expressway remains suspended.
According to Padma Bridge South police station and local sources, Awami League leaders and activists blocked the Dhaka-Bhanga Expressway at the Zajira end of the Padma Bridge this morning as part of their ‘lockdown’ programme. They took position at various points along the Nawdoba area of the road.
Around 7:00 am, a truck was set on fire at Tastar Kandi. Fire service personnel controlled the blaze after being alerted. During the incident, two passenger buses were vandalised. To create panic, the protesters set tyres on fire and marched along the road in Tastar Kandi. Several crude bombs also exploded at that time.
* More to follow...