Blockade on expressway in front of Padma Bridge, truck set on fire

The Dhaka-Bhanga expressway has been blocked in Shariatpur’s Zajira in front of the Padma Bridge as part of the "Dhaka lockdown" announced online by the Bangladesh Awami League, whose activities have been banned.

The AL leaders and activists took position at Nawdoba around 6:00 am today, Thursday. At that time a truck was set on fire at Tastar Kandi in Nawdoba.

Traffic across the Padma Bridge was halted from 6:00 am. Some vehicles were able to cross the bridge after 8:30 am, but traffic movement on the expressway remains suspended.