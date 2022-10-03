Syndicate lead by Chhatra League, Jubo League lays hands on temple’s rice

District Puja Udjapan Parishad sources said that like every year the government has assisted the temple committees this time as well with the cost of organising the puja.

Demand notes (DO) of 500kg of rice for each temple were forwarded from the office of the upazila food controller. As per rules, the temple committees were supposed to be supplied rice against these demand notes.

However, members of the syndicate formed for the purchase and sale of this rice in all upazilas in the district have been buying this rice at much lower price putting pressure on the president and general secretary of the temple committee.

District Puja Udjapan Parishad general secretary Anirban Paul said 500kg of rice was allocated to each of the 548 temples in the district which amounted to a total of 274 tonnes. The temple committees are being compelled to sell the rice to the syndicate at a price, which is 10 taka less on average than the market price.

As per that record, Tk 2.74 million from government’s grant for the puja is being skimmed. This embezzlement has been happening every year. Informing the administration of this also could not solve it, Anirban Paul added.