JL leader offers fake money to voters, now threatens with legal action

The election to Sirajganj zila parishad was held on Monday.
The UP members told Prothom Alo that after receiving bundles of money on the previous night, they went to the Dhangara Model High School center of Raiganj upazila and voted for Suman in the election.
Later, they went to shops with the money given by the candidate and found all the notes fake. When they contacted the candidate over the issue, he clarified that whoever is found with the fake notes will be arrested by the police.
Suman Sarker is general secretary of Jubo League’s Raiganj upazila unit. He has been elected as a member with the symbol of electric fan in the zila parishad election.
However, he ruled out the complaint, saying that his rivals are spreading propaganda against him. He did not provide any bundle of fake currency to any UP members. The voters elected him spontaneously with love.
District election officer Shahidul Islam told Prothom Alo that the matter of money transaction in the election is a punishable offence. He has no idea about the alleged transaction of money in the election, but will take action once a complaint is lodged.
Meanwhile, a UP member spoke about another strategy of Suman Sarkar to bag votes. On condition of anonymity, he said Suman cheated not only with fake money but also he resorted to another unique technique.
He went to the voters’ residences on the previous night with the holy Quran in his hand and took commitment from the voters for voting him. On the polls day, he told the voters that they promised to vote for him by touching the holy book.