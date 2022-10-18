JL leader offers fake money to voters, now threatens with legal action

He provided fake currency notes to voters in exchange of commitment for voting him in the zila parishad election and asked them not to use the money before the polls take place.

He won the election as per plan and the voters, in the meantime, sensed the deception. When they informed the winning zila parishad member about the fake currency, he threatened to hand them over to the police on charges of keeping fake currency.

The incident took place in Sirajganj and the deceiver was identified as Suman Sarker, a member candidate from ward No-4 and leader of Raiganj upazila Jubo League. At least seven union parishad members came up with the complaint against him, but declined to identify themselves.