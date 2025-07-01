Chattogram lawyer murder: Charges filed against Chinmoy Das, 37 others

The police have submitted a charge sheet naming Chinmoy Das, spokesperson for the Sanatani Jagaran Jote, and 37 others in the case over the murder of lawyer Saiful Islam in Chattogram.

The investigating officer, assistant commissioner of the Chattogram Metropolitan Police (Kotwali zone) Mahfuzur Rahman submitted the charge sheet to a court in Chattogram on Tuesday.

Confirming the matter, additional deputy commissioner (prosecution) of Chattogram Mofiz Uddin told Prothom Alo that Chinmoy Das and 37 others have been named in the charge sheet.

On 5 May, the court formally showed Chinmoy as arrested in the lawyer murder case, following a request from the police.