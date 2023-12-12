4 UPDF men ‘shot’ dead in Khagrachhari

Police are yet to say anything on the incident. Khagrachhari’s superintendent of police (SP) Mukta Dhara said they are yet to confirm the incident and would brief later.

Panchhari upazila panel chairman Chandra Dev Chakma told Prothom Alo around 10:00am, “Four bodies are still on the spot, and the officer-in-charge (OC) of the Panchhari police station has been informed of the matter.”

Prothom Alo could not reach the Panchhari police station OC Shafiul Azam for comment.