4 UPDF men ‘shot’ dead in Khagrachhari

Miscreants shot dead 4 leaders and activists of United Peoples Democratic Front (UPDF) in Khagrachhari on Monday night, the party claimed.
The incident took place in remote area of Anilpara under Logang union parishad on Panchhari upazila of the district around 10:00pm on Monday.
According to the UPDF, the deceased are Ganatantrik Jubo Forum central organising secretary and former Pahari Chhatra Parishad (PCP) president Bipul Chakma, Ganatantrik Jubo Forum’s Khagrachhari unit vice president Liton Chakma, PCP central vice president Sunil Tripura and UPDF member Ruhinsa Tripura.
Besides, two others have gone missing since the incident. They are PCP former central member Hari Kamal Tripura and Neeti Dutta Chakma.
Police are yet to say anything on the incident. Khagrachhari’s superintendent of police (SP) Mukta Dhara said they are yet to confirm the incident and would brief later.
Panchhari upazila panel chairman Chandra Dev Chakma told Prothom Alo around 10:00am, “Four bodies are still on the spot, and the officer-in-charge (OC) of the Panchhari police station has been informed of the matter.”
Prothom Alo could not reach the Panchhari police station OC Shafiul Azam for comment.
According to several locals, the incident happened over establishing supremacy in the area. Sound of shooting several rounds of bullets was heard around 10:00pm on Monday, and panic gripped the area following the firing.
UPDF’s district organiser Ongo Marma said a youth conference was scheduled to be held in the area, which is why they were staying there. He blamed Ganatantrik UPDF for the attack.
None from Ganatantrik UPDF could be reached for comment.