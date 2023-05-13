Cyclone Mocha: 4,300 trawlers return to shelter from turbulent sea

The cyclonic storm Mocha intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm on Friday afternoon, making the sea turbulent.
The meteorological office instructed the maritime ports of Chattogram and Cox’s Bazar to hoist the great danger signal-8 and advised all fishing boats and trawlers to stay in shelter until further notice.
Following the directions, a total of 4,300 fishing trawlers have returned to the shelter (Ghaat) from the deep sea, while another 400 trawlers are staying close to the coast, said the trawler owners association.
The association also said all the trawlers would return to the shelter by Saturday noon.
According to the district fisheries office, there are 5,113 fishing trawlers in Cox’s Bazar city, Teknaf, Maheshkhali, Kutubdia, Chakaria, and Pekua areas of the Bay.
More than 100,000 fishermen work on these trawlers, but only 64,764 of them are registered with the fisheries department.