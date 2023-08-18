Nangalkot OC withdrawn as he requests to reelect finance minister

The authorities have withdrawn the officer-in-charge (OC) of Nangalkot police station in Cumilla, Faruk Hossain, as he ‘earnestly requested’ the people to reelect finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the upcoming national polls.

An official order was issued on Thursday evening, but it came to light on Friday. He was replaced by Debashish Chowdhury, OC of Sadar Dakshin model police station.

However, Cumilla superintendent of police (SP) said it is a regular transfer. Generally, an OC serves in a police station for one and a half years, and it has been 21 months since he was posted in the police station.