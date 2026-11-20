The administration of Gopalganj Science and Technology University has suspended all classes and examinations over security concerns. The decision was announced in a notice issued on Thursday in view of the overall situation in Gopalganj.

The notice, signed by acting registrar and Regent Board (the university’s highest policymaking and governing body) secretary Morad Hossain, said the decision would take effect from 22 November.

The notice stated that all academic activities at the university would remain suspended until further notice. However, vice-chancellor of the university Sohel Hasan said the university would remain open.

The notice said that, following a decision taken at the Regent Board’s sixth emergency meeting on 17 November, all classes and examinations at the university had been suspended on 18 and 19 November.