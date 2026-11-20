Gopalganj university remains open, but all classes and exams suspended
The administration of Gopalganj Science and Technology University has suspended all classes and examinations over security concerns. The decision was announced in a notice issued on Thursday in view of the overall situation in Gopalganj.
The notice, signed by acting registrar and Regent Board (the university’s highest policymaking and governing body) secretary Morad Hossain, said the decision would take effect from 22 November.
The notice stated that all academic activities at the university would remain suspended until further notice. However, vice-chancellor of the university Sohel Hasan said the university would remain open.
The notice said that, following a decision taken at the Regent Board’s sixth emergency meeting on 17 November, all classes and examinations at the university had been suspended on 18 and 19 November.
In continuation of that decision, classes and examinations had now been suspended again, taking into account the overall situation in the district and at the university as well as students’ safety, added the notice.
The university administration’s decision has renewed concerns about security on the campus. Political tensions, protests and various violent incidents in Gopalganj over the past few days have disrupted normalcy.
Since Thursday morning, several processions carrying locally made weapons had taken place in front of the university’s main gate over the activities-banned Awami League’s call for a lockdown programme.
Amid this situation, leaders and activists of the banned Chhatra League entered the campus through the main gate at noon on Thursday and staged a procession, chanting slogans.
Earlier, Chhatra League leaders and activists had put up a signboard at the university’s main gate bearing the name ‘Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Science and Technology University’.
Several university students said that at around 2:00 pm on Thursday, leaders and activists of the banned Chhatra League marched to the campus’s Golchattar area.
There, they chanted slogans demanding that the university’s name be changed and portraits of Bangabandhu be put back up in various offices. They warned that if their demands were not met within seven working days, they would implement those themselves, said the students.
You know what the situation is like here. The superintendent of police and the deputy commissioner say they are unable to provide security. That is the reality!Sohel Hasan, VC, Gopalganj University of Science and Technology
Since Thursday morning, several processions carrying locally made weapons had taken place in front of the university’s main gate over the activities-banned Awami League’s call for a lockdown programme.
Eyewitnesses said the marchers were carrying machetes, Chinese axes, sticks and other locally made weapons. The situation on and around the campus became tense. At the time, no law enforcement personnel other than Ansar members were seen on the campus.
Gopalganj Science and Technology University Vice-Chancellor Sohel Hasan told Prothom Alo that students’ safety was being given the highest priority in the current situation. Speaking by phone, he said, “You know what the situation is like here. The superintendent of police and the deputy commissioner say they are unable to provide security. That is the reality!”
The vice-chancellor added that classes and examinations would remain suspended until the situation returned to normal and further instructions were issued. However, the university’s normal operations would continue.
Although the halls of residence would remain open, he said it would be better for students not to stay there in the current circumstances, as people were also provoking students and local residents.