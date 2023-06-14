JU students attacked by mobile shopkeepers in Savar

Five students of Jahangirnagar University (JU) were injured in an attack carried out by local mobile shopkeepers at Razzak Plaza in Savar on Tuesday, reports UNB.

The incident happened at around 5:00 pm on Tuesday. Two of the injured were admitted to a private hospital for treatment.

According to eyewitnesses, a female student of the university raised allegations of stealing her phone parts against the employees of Siam Telecom at Razzak Plaza in Savar while repairing the phone.