JU students attacked by mobile shopkeepers in Savar

Five students of Jahangirnagar University (JU) were injured in an attack carried out by local mobile shopkeepers at Razzak Plaza in Savar on Tuesday, reports UNB.
The incident happened at around 5:00 pm on Tuesday. Two of the injured were admitted to a private hospital for treatment.
According to eyewitnesses, a female student of the university raised allegations of stealing her phone parts against the employees of Siam Telecom at Razzak Plaza in Savar while repairing the phone.
Later, some of her friends went to the spot to talk to the shopkeepers. At one point, the employees of other shops in the market thronged there and attacked the students.
Later, students from the campus clashed with the shopkeepers. During this time, the main gate of the market was blocked, so the students got stuck inside. Later, police went to the spot and brought the situation under control.
A 51st-batch student sustained a hit on the head with a sharp weapon and another student was hit on the back with an iron rod, they said. Three other injured students were given first aid at the university's medical centre.
Meanwhile, JU proctor ASM Firoz ul Hasan went to the spot around 8:00 pm. "I still don't know the details. I will talk to everyone. Then I can tell.”
Humayun Kabir Himu, general secretary of Razzak Plaza Shop Owners and Traders Association, said, "I am sorry for the incident of beating the students. We will look at the CCTV footage and identify the people involved in the incident and will take proper actions against them. In addition, compensation will be given to the students for the losses they have suffered.”
The university administration and the Razzak Plaza business owners and traders' association were still having a meeting over the matter.