Quota reform movement: Protesters bring out procession against BCL attack on students at SUST
Students brought out a procession at the Shahjalal University of Science and Technology protesting the Bangladesh Chhatra League’ attacks on the quota reform protesters on the campus Sunday night.
A group of students entered the campus through the main entrance on Monday afternoon. The procession then paraded the roundabout on the campus and went to the female students’ hall where female students also joined the demonstration.
Protesters chanted various slogans including, “Why my brother are under attacks, answer the administration,” “Being brokers or taking to streets? Streets, Streets,” “Asked for rights, became a razakar (collaborator),”, “Unite SUSTian, and fight.”
Earlier, students including about 200 female students brought out a procession on the campus on Sunday night alleging that quota reform protesters have been demeaned.
On the other hand, more than 100 leaders and activists led by SUST unit of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) president Khalilur Rahman and general secretary Sajibur Rahman also brought out a procession.
At the procession, they chanted slogans including, “No place for Razakar in my Sonar Bangla.”
As both groups faced off in front of the central library, BCL formed a human wall to bar the quota reform protesters.
Quota reform protesters alleged three students were critically injured in Chhatra League attacks.