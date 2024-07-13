Barishal dignitaries raise voice against hydraulic horns
Dignitaries in Barishal including senior local leaders for three major political parties have echoed concerns on raising social movement against hydraulic horn to protect people from health hazard, reports a press relese.
Addressing a rally on Saturday, speakers urged the authorities to address the issue of noise pollution and safety hazards caused by the use of hydraulic horns at Euro Convention Centre in the city.
Awami League general secretary in Barishal Talukder Md Yunus, BNP member secretary in Barishal south Abul Kalam Shaheen, and Jatiya Party convener in the district Murtaza Abedin extended their support to the campaign.
Among other local dignitaries, BRTA divisional director (engineering) Ziaur Rahman, Barisal metropolitan police assistant commissioner Mohammad Abdul Latif, press club general secretary Zakir Hossain and Democracy International Bangladesh deputy director Dipu Hafizur Rahman were present on the occasion.
At this time, organiser Multyparty Advocacy Forum (MAF) convener Moazzem Hossain Chunnu, senior joint convener AKM Mostafa, member Farzana Rosy and youths of various organisations, officials from traffic department and Democracy International Bangladesh joined this campaign. With support from USAID-funded SPL project, MAF organised the campaign in association with Democracy International Bangladesh.
This event aims to bring attention to the detrimental effects of hydraulic horns, which contribute significantly to noise pollution and pose safety risks to the public. By discouraging the sale and use of these horns, the initiative seeks to create a quieter and safer environment for all residents of Barishal city.
Belal Hossain, a physician at Sher-E-Bangla Medical College Hospital, shared the health risks of hydraulic horns saying that severe noise pollution causes mental and physical problems including deafness.
He said that there may be problems of heart disease including loss of appetite, increased blood pressure, inability to concentrate on work, ringing in the ears. “Due to loud noise, children can get scared and suffer from mental problems,”
Hydraulic horns are legally banned in Bangladesh, but the ban is not enforced effectively. Hydraulic horns contribute significantly to sound pollution, causing serious health issues, particularly in children. The World Health Organization (WHO) states that exposure to 60 dB can cause temporary deafness, while 100 dB can lead to complete deafness.
During the procession, participants distributed informational leaflets in local shops to educate shop owners and the community about the negative impacts of hydraulic horns and discourage their sales.