Barishal dignitaries raise voice against hydraulic horns

Belal Hossain, a physician at Sher-E-Bangla Medical College Hospital, shared the health risks of hydraulic horns saying that severe noise pollution causes mental and physical problems including deafness.

He said that there may be problems of heart disease including loss of appetite, increased blood pressure, inability to concentrate on work, ringing in the ears. “Due to loud noise, children can get scared and suffer from mental problems,”

Hydraulic horns are legally banned in Bangladesh, but the ban is not enforced effectively. Hydraulic horns contribute significantly to sound pollution, causing serious health issues, particularly in children. The World Health Organization (WHO) states that exposure to 60 dB can cause temporary deafness, while 100 dB can lead to complete deafness.

During the procession, participants distributed informational leaflets in local shops to educate shop owners and the community about the negative impacts of hydraulic horns and discourage their sales.