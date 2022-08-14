UP member burnt to death in Barguna, case filed

A case has been filed with Betagi police station in Barguna following the murder of a union parishad (UP) member who was locked in his house and burnt to death in the early hours of Tuesday, reports UNB.

Manowara Begum, mother of the victim Farooq Ahmed Shamim, filed the murder case, accusing unknown persons on Saturday afternoon, Betagi Police Station officer-in-charge (OC) M Shah Alam Howladar, said.