UP member burnt to death in Barguna, case filed

Deceased UP member Farooq Ahmed Shamim. UNB

A case has been filed with Betagi police station in Barguna following the murder of a union parishad (UP) member who was locked in his house and burnt to death in the early hours of Tuesday, reports UNB.

Manowara Begum, mother of the victim Farooq Ahmed Shamim, filed the murder case, accusing unknown persons on Saturday afternoon, Betagi Police Station officer-in-charge (OC) M Shah Alam Howladar, said.

On Tuesday night, some miscreants locked UP member Farooq of ward no. 2 at Mayar Ghun Bazar of Sarishamuri Union of Betagi upazila inside his bedroom.

In this fire, UP member Farooq, his wife Suchi Akter, 25 and their two sons Mainul Khan, 5, and Samiul Khan, 2, sustained burn injuries. Farooq Ahmed received 75 per cent burn injuries, added the OC.

They were all admitted to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital.

Later, the UP member was shifted to Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka as his condition deteriorated.

Farooq Ahmed died while undergoing treatment at the hospital on Thursday afternoon.

