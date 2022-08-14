UP member burnt to death in Barguna, case filed

On Tuesday night, some miscreants locked UP member Farooq of ward no. 2 at Mayar Ghun Bazar of Sarishamuri Union of Betagi upazila inside his bedroom.
In this fire, UP member Farooq, his wife Suchi Akter, 25 and their two sons Mainul Khan, 5, and Samiul Khan, 2, sustained burn injuries. Farooq Ahmed received 75 per cent burn injuries, added the OC.
They were all admitted to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital.
Later, the UP member was shifted to Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka as his condition deteriorated.
Farooq Ahmed died while undergoing treatment at the hospital on Thursday afternoon.