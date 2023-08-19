MP Jafar Alam was seen with men carrying arms

Awami League member of parliament from Cox’s Bazar-1 constituency Jafar Alam was present in person in the rally where men with arms were seen during the clash centering gayebana janaya (prayer without body) of Delawar Hossain Sayedee, who was jailed until death for crimes committed against humanity during the liberation war of 1971. At least two persons were seen with weapons in the rally of Jafar.

A Jamaat activist named Forkanur Rahman, 50, was killed during the clash on Tuesday.

Analysing some video footage and pictures that went viral after the incident, it was found that Jafar Alam MP was wearing a helmet and white pajama-punjabi. A man carrying arms was seen shooting. Most of the people present around the MP were carrying sticks.