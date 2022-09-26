Rahima Begum handed over to family

She said in her statement that she was abducted and taken to Chattogram. From there, she went to Faridpur on her own.
Earlier on Saturday night, police rescued Rahima from Boalmari upazila of Faridpur.
“I was abducted by some unidentified men from in front of my house,” Rahima claimed when she met her family members at the PBI office in Khulna.
“Golam Kibria and Md Mohiuddin, two people with whom Rahima was at loggerheads over land, had forcefully collected her signature on a blank paper and left her at a remote place with only Tk 1000,” Mushfiqur quoted Rahima.
Four-five people Rahima accused over her abduction in the statement were also accused in a case filed over her going missing, following a complaint received from her children.