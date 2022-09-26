Rahima Begum handed over to family

Khulna’s Rahima Begum, who remained “missing” for 29 days, was handed over to her family this evening after her statement was recorded in the court, reports UNB.

Khulna chief metropolitan magistrate court-2 judge AL Amin recorded Rahima’s statement around 6.00 pm.

Later, she was handed over to her younger daughter Aduri Akter, said plaintiff’s lawyer Afruzzaman Tutul.

In her statement, Rahima provided detailed information on being “abducted over land dispute”.