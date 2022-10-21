Buses drop off passengers in Jashore

The operations of all Khulna-bound public transports in Jashore were suspended since Friday morning, resulting in immense suffering of hundreds of commoners.

Humanyun Kabir works at a company in Jashore city. He is from Boira area in Khulna.

He came to the terminal along with his wife and two children to go to his hometown to spend two-day weekend. But he fell into immense suffering as the bus operation from Jashore to Khulna was halted.