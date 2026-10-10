Bangladeshi farmer shot by BSF on Kushtia border, BGB retaliates

A Bangladeshi farmer named Sajul Hossain has been shot by India’s Border Security Force (BSF) at the Daulatpur border of Kushtia.

Following the incident, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) retaliated. BGB patrols and surveillance along the border have also been stepped up.

The incident took place at around 9:30 am today, Saturday, near border pillar No. 152/10-S at the Jamalpur village of the upazila.

Sajul Hossain, who was shot, is the son of Sabaz Hossain of Jamalpur village. Tensions have prevailed in the border area since the incident.