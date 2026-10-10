Bangladeshi farmer shot by BSF on Kushtia border, BGB retaliates
A Bangladeshi farmer named Sajul Hossain has been shot by India’s Border Security Force (BSF) at the Daulatpur border of Kushtia.
Following the incident, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) retaliated. BGB patrols and surveillance along the border have also been stepped up.
The incident took place at around 9:30 am today, Saturday, near border pillar No. 152/10-S at the Jamalpur village of the upazila.
Sajul Hossain, who was shot, is the son of Sabaz Hossain of Jamalpur village. Tensions have prevailed in the border area since the incident.
According to local sources, Sajul Hossain went to cut grass in a field near the zero line of the border on Saturday morning.
At that time, a patrol team from the nursery camp of India’s 146 BSF Battalion opened fire at him. He sustained pellet wounds from his waist down to his ankles. He was later rescued and taken to Daulatpur Upazila Health Complex.
Daulatpur Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Md Touhidul Hasan told Prothom Alo that the man received initial treatment at the hospital before being referred to Kushtia General Hospital.
According to a press release issued by the 47 BGB Battalion, a Bangladeshi citizen was shot in the leg when the BSF suddenly opened fire in the morning.
Immediately after the incident, the regular patrol team of BGB’s Jamalpur Border Outpost (BOP) quickly took up positions in the border area.
To ensure the safety of residents in border areas and as a self-defence measure, BGB returned fire.
Since the incident, BGB patrols and surveillance along the border have been increased several times over. The border is currently under heightened alert, added the press release.
Lieutenant Colonel Rashed Kamal Roni, commander of the Kushtia Battalion (47 BGB), said BGB personnel had visited the scene to assess the situation and were taking the necessary steps.