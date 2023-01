The complaint said Nur held a secret meeting with an individual named Mendi N Safadi, apparently an agent of Israel's intelligence agency Mossad according to the complaint, in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

"It seems that Nur has been involved in a conspiracy to unseat the elected government in Bangladesh," it added.

Md Abul Kaher, inspector (investigation) of Kotwali police station, however, said this type of case cannot be filed by an individual without the permission of the state.