Savar College teacher murder: Teachers, students demand justice

On Saturday, Utpal Kumar, a lecturer of the Humanities Department of Hazi Yunus Ali School and College, suffered critical injuries after a student beat him up with a cricket stump in the college campus following previous enmity.
Later, Utpal was rescued and admitted to Enam Medical College Hospital in Savar.
Utpal breathed his last while undergoing treatment around 6:00 am on Monday, said Nasir Uddin, operation theatre in-charge of Enam Medical College and Hospital.
The accused student remained absconding since the incident.
Efforts are on to arrest the suspects, said Emdadul Haque, sub-inspector of Ashulia police station.