Savar College teacher murder: Teachers, students demand justice


Teachers and students of different educational institutions in Savar staged demonstrations on Tuesday demanding arrest of the killer of college teacher Utpal Kumar in Ashulia of Savar, reports UNB.

They formed a human chain in front of Hazi Yunus Ali School and College in Chitrashail area of Ashulia in the morning.

They demanded immediate arrest of killer student Ashraful Islam Jitu who allegedly beat the college teacher to death with a cricket stump and sought maximum punishment.

The students also demanded implementation of their six-point demand including creating a teenager gang-free area. They warned of a tougher movement in future if their demands are not met.

On Saturday, Utpal Kumar, a lecturer of the Humanities Department of Hazi Yunus Ali School and College, suffered critical injuries after a student beat him up with a cricket stump in the college campus following previous enmity.

Later, Utpal was rescued and admitted to Enam Medical College Hospital in Savar.

Utpal breathed his last while undergoing treatment around 6:00 am on Monday, said Nasir Uddin, operation theatre in-charge of Enam Medical College and Hospital.

The accused student remained absconding since the incident.

Efforts are on to arrest the suspects, said Emdadul Haque, sub-inspector of Ashulia police station.

