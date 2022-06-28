Savar College teacher murder: Teachers, students demand justice

Teachers and students of different educational institutions in Savar staged demonstrations on Tuesday demanding arrest of the killer of college teacher Utpal Kumar in Ashulia of Savar, reports UNB.

They formed a human chain in front of Hazi Yunus Ali School and College in Chitrashail area of Ashulia in the morning.

They demanded immediate arrest of killer student Ashraful Islam Jitu who allegedly beat the college teacher to death with a cricket stump and sought maximum punishment.

The students also demanded implementation of their six-point demand including creating a teenager gang-free area. They warned of a tougher movement in future if their demands are not met.