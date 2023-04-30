Rail link of Chattogram, Sylhet with Dhaka resumes 9 hrs after rail tracks in Brahmanbaria bend due to heat

Train movement from Chattogram and Sylhet (up line) to Dhaka resumed on Saturday night around nine hours after the rail tracks got bent due to severe heat in Brahmanbaria, reports news agency UNB.

Mehedhi Hasan Md Tarek, executive engineer of Akhaura railway, said the train communication of Dhaka with Chattogram and Sylhet (up line) resumed at around 8:00 pm after fixing the rail tracks.