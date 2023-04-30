Rail link of Chattogram, Sylhet with Dhaka resumes 9 hrs after rail tracks in Brahmanbaria bend due to heat

Train movement from Chattogram and Sylhet (up line) to Dhaka resumed on Saturday night around nine hours after the rail tracks got bent due to severe heat in Brahmanbaria, reports news agency UNB.
Mehedhi Hasan Md Tarek, executive engineer of Akhaura railway, said the train communication of Dhaka with Chattogram and Sylhet (up line) resumed at around 8:00 pm after fixing the rail tracks.
“We ended the repair works of the bent tracks immediately along with fixing the fittings after the temperature got a bit cooler in the afternoon,” he said, adding that patrolling measures will be taken to ward off such incidents in future.
According to the railway, rail tracks may bend when temperature goes beyond 40 Degree Celsius. The tracks in the district got bent for the second time in a week.
Earlier, the train movement from Chattogram and Sylhet (up line) to Dhaka was suspended as the rail tracks got bent due to severe heat.
Railway station’s master Md Rafiqul Islam that time said the tracks got bent at Dariyarpur in the outskirts of the town at around 11:00 am after Dhaka-bound Upakul Express from Nokhali crossed the area around 10:00 am, snapping rail communication.
However, the train movement from Dhaka to Chattogram and Sylhet (down line) remained normal.
Earlier on Thursday afternoon, seven bogies of a container train veered off the tracks in the Dariyarpur area while heading towards the capital from Chattogram due to severe heat around 12:50 pm.
The rail tracks became normal for movement around 16 hours later as those were fixed.