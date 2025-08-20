Stone looting investigation report makes 10 recommendations; names of those involved come up

The investigation committee formed by the district administration has submitted its report on the stone looting incident at Sadapathor Tourist Spot in Companyganj Upazila, Sylhet. Along with 10 recommendations, the report also included some observations. At the same time, the names of individuals involved in the looting have come up in the report.

Investigation committee head and additional deputy commissioner Padma Sen Singh submitted the report to the outgoing deputy commissioner Mohammad Sher Mahbub Murad around 1:30 pm today, Wednesday. When contacted to learn what the report contains, Padma Sen Singh declined to disclose details.