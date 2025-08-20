Stone looting investigation report makes 10 recommendations; names of those involved come up
The investigation committee formed by the district administration has submitted its report on the stone looting incident at Sadapathor Tourist Spot in Companyganj Upazila, Sylhet. Along with 10 recommendations, the report also included some observations. At the same time, the names of individuals involved in the looting have come up in the report.
Investigation committee head and additional deputy commissioner Padma Sen Singh submitted the report to the outgoing deputy commissioner Mohammad Sher Mahbub Murad around 1:30 pm today, Wednesday. When contacted to learn what the report contains, Padma Sen Singh declined to disclose details.
Padma Sen Singh said, “I have submitted the report to DC sir.” Later, when contacted, Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Sher Mahbub Murad told Prothom Alo, “The report will be sent to the Cabinet Division. Nothing more can be said on this matter.”
There are 51 quarries (designated sites for stone and sand extraction) across the country. Of these, eight stone quarries are located in Kanai Ghat, Companyganj, Gowainghat, and Jaintapur in Sylhet. Besides these, there are stones in ten other locations in Sylhet, including Sadapathor, Jaflong, Bichnakandi, and Utmachara. These stones come from the hilly rivers across the border in India. Before 2020, except for reserved areas, the eight quarries in Sylhet were leased for stone extraction. However, after 2020, due to environmental and neighbouring community concerns, no quarry leases have been granted.
Businesspeople and political leaders in Sylhet have always taken a strong stance in favor of stone extraction. Over the past five years, they have attempted in various ways to resume quarry leasing, but the government has not granted permission. In this situation, people used to extract stones illegally under the cover of night. After the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government on 5 August last year, rampant stone looting continued for a full year.
Most recently, 80 per cent of stones were looted from the Sadapathor tourist spot. When the issue became public, it sparked criticism both nationally and internationally. On 12 August, the district administration formed a three-member committee to investigate the incident. The committee was headed by additional deputy commissioner Padma Sen Singh. The members included Companyganj upazila nirbahi officer (who was transferred last Monday) Azizunnahar and Sylhet assistant director of the Department of Environment Md Afjarul Islam.
A source concerned said that the investigation committee mentioned the reasons for the Sadapathor looting, the individuals involved, recommendations, and observations in their report. They prepared the report by inspecting the site, talking to various people, and cross-checking information from multiple sources.
Meanwhile, this afternoon, after participating in a discussion meeting at Companyganj Upazila Parishad auditorium, Sylhet divisional commissioner Khan Md Reza-Un-Nabi spoke to journalists. He said that a full list of the stone looters is being prepared. Work is ongoing carefully, ensuring the real culprits are included and innocent people are not harassed. The list will be published once completed. Intelligence agencies and various other organisations are working in coordination on this matter.
Replying to query on whether the stone looters were encouraged during a meeting held on 9 July at the Divisional Commissioner’s office, Khan Md Reza-un-Nabi said, “On that day, we only discussed leasing. Nothing was said about stone theft. I did not encourage the stone thieves. If anyone said or spread such a thing, that is a wrong message.”
Meanwhile, joint forces and the task force conducted raids today to recover the looted stones. According to sources concerned, 95,000 cubic feet of stones were recovered in Sadar Upazila and 2,000 cubic feet in Gowainghat Upazila by 6:00 pm. However, although operations were conducted in Companyganj upazila, the upazila administration could not report how much stone was recovered by 6:00 pm.