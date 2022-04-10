Science teacher Hriday Mondal gets bail

Earlier, the bail was sought two times - on 23 and 28 March. The court turned down the bail plea on both occasions.

Earlier, on 22 March, the school’s office assistant Md Asad filed the case against Hriday Chandra Mondal on allegations of defaming Islam. He was arrested on the same day.

Wishing anonymity, a teacher of the school said Hriday Chandra Mondal was taking a science class of the 10th graders on 20 March. There he had a discussion about science and religion with a few students. A student took video the whole discussion. Later, headmaster Md Alauddin was informed of the incident. On that day, the headmaster issued show-cause notice to teacher Hriday Chandra Mondal and requested the students to remain quiet.