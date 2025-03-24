Ferry service inaugurated on Ctg-Sandwip route
The long-awaited ferry service on the Chattogram-Sandwip route was launched today, marking a significant milestone for the 400,000 residents of Sandwip Island.
The shipping ministry has launched the service on this route, said an official press release here today.
Shipping Adviser Brigadier General (retd) M Shakhawat Hossain inaugurated the newly constructed ferry terminal and Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC) bus station at Banshbaria in Sitakunda at 8:30am.
The launch of this ferry service on the Chattogram-Sandwip route has fulfilled a long-cherished dream of Sandwip's residents, said the adviser, adding that the service now enables all types of vehicles, including buses, trucks, tank lorries, minibuses and private cars, to reach the island directly.
This development is expected to improve the quality of life and boost the economic capacity of Sandwip's inhabitants, he added.
After the inauguration, a public gathering was held at the Sandwip Upazila premises. Chief Adviser Professor Dr. Muhammad Yunus addressed the event virtually as the chief guest.
Adviser to the Ministry of Power, Energy, and Mineral Resources and Road Transport and Bridges Minister, Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan; Adviser to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, and Water Resources, Syeda Rizwana Hasan; Adviser to the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs and Disaster Management and Relief, Farook-e Azam; Primary and Mass Education Adviser, Professor Dr. Bidhan Ranjan Roy Poddar; Fisheries and Livestock Adviser, Farida Akhter; and Special Assistant to the Chief Adviser for the Ministry of Home Affairs, Khoda Baksh Chowdhury, along with Professor Dr. Md. Sayedur Rahman, also attended the event as special guests.
Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) chairman, Commodore Arif Ahmed Mostafa, delivered the welcome address at the event, while senior shipping secretary Mohammad Yousuf presided over the function.
The ferry will operate between Banshbaria in Chattogram's Sitakunda Upazila and Guptachara in Sandwip.