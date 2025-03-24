Ferry service inaugurated on Ctg-Sandwip route

The long-awaited ferry service on the Chattogram-Sandwip route was launched today, marking a significant milestone for the 400,000 residents of Sandwip Island.

The shipping ministry has launched the service on this route, said an official press release here today.

Shipping Adviser Brigadier General (retd) M Shakhawat Hossain inaugurated the newly constructed ferry terminal and Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC) bus station at Banshbaria in Sitakunda at 8:30am.

The launch of this ferry service on the Chattogram-Sandwip route has fulfilled a long-cherished dream of Sandwip's residents, said the adviser, adding that the service now enables all types of vehicles, including buses, trucks, tank lorries, minibuses and private cars, to reach the island directly.