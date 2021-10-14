Seven detained after four killed in Hajiganj, Chandpur

The bodies were to be handed over to the families after autopsy in Chandpur sadar hospital morgue.
Ripon, brother of deceased Shipon, said, “My brother Shamim went to sell bananas on his van. He was shot in police fire and succumbed to his injuries at 11:30 on Wednesday night at Cumilla Medical College.”
Superintendent of Chandpur police Milan Mahmud Said, “We didn’t aim at anyone when opening fire. A total of 139 rounds of bullet were shot as stones were thrown at the temple and policemen were attacked. In the clashes, 23 policemen including additional police super Sohel Mahmud and Hajiganj OC Harunur Rashid were injured. Among them, 8 are being treated at Hajiganj health complex.”
Police sources said, whip of national parliament Abu Saeed Al Mahmud Swapan, deputy inspector general of Chattogram range police Anwar Hossain and additional DIG Iqbal Hasan visited the scene.
Local sources said, some people under the banner of ‘Towhidi Janata’ brought out a procession at around 8 in the night yesterday. They pelted stones at Lakkhinarayan Akhra and clashed with police. At one point, police opened fire on the protesters. At least 4 were killed and 50 including policemen were injured during the clashes.
The local administration has imposed Section 144 in Hajiganj bazar area after the incident.
Chandpur’s deputy commissioner Anjana Khan Majlish said, “We’ve brought the situation under control. Two platoons of BGB and RAB are deployed there.”
Hajiganj pourashava mayor Mahabub Alam Lipan said, “I rushed to the spot and tried to bring the situation under control when I heared about the incident. But I was injured. I had earlier informed the administration that the incident was pre-planned.”