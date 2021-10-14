Seven detained after four killed in Hajiganj, Chandpur

The police will hand over the bodies of the four killed in violence and clashes in Hajiganj upazila of Chandpur, centering alleged desecration of the holy Quran in Cumilla.

Police detained seven people in the incident of violence in Chandpur.

Mohammad Harunur Rashid, officer in charge of Hajiganj police station, confirmed the death of four people. The deceased are: Al Amin,18, of Raecho village under Borkul union parishad of Hajiganj, Yasin Hossain, 15, son of Fazlul Haque of Randhunimura area, Shamim, 19, son of Abbas Uddin of the same area and Bubul, 30, of Chapainawabganj.