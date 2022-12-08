Transport owners in Chattogram, Khagrachhari, Rangamati call off strike

Earlier on Wednesday night, the organisation called for a strike in North Chattogram, Khagrachhari and Rangamati from Thursday morning. The regular commuters of these routes had to endure immense sufferings due to the sudden strike imposed on them.
Speaking regarding this, Mohammad Shahjahan, joint secretary of the Chattogram Road Transport Owners' Group, said, "We've withdrawn the strike after getting assurance from the administration. We hope that harassment in the name of requisition of vehicles by the police will end now," owners' group, said.