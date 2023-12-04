Three buses torched in Natore town

Miscreants set three buses on fire at Boroharishpur area of Natore at around 11:00pm on Sunday.

Natore Sadar thana and witnesses said 20 buses were parked in front of Gani petrol pump and on the eastern side of VIP hotel at Boroharishpur area yesterday night as usual.

Two buses of 'Sami Joni' and 'Rajokeo Paribahan' were torched at around 11:00pm. Later, another bus of 'Sami Joni Paribahan' also caught fire. The fire service workers brought the fire under control.