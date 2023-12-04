Three buses torched in Natore town

Miscreants set three buses on fire at Boroharishpur area of Natore at around 11:00pm on Sunday.
Natore Sadar thana and witnesses said 20 buses were parked in front of Gani petrol pump and on the eastern side of VIP hotel at Boroharishpur area yesterday night as usual.
Two buses of 'Sami Joni' and 'Rajokeo Paribahan' were torched at around 11:00pm. Later, another bus of 'Sami Joni Paribahan' also caught fire. The fire service workers brought the fire under control.
Following the incident, Sadar thana officer-in-charge Nasim Ahmed, Natore-2 MP Shafiqul Islam, district Awami League general secretary and Sadar upazila chairman Shariful Islam visited the spot.
Speaking to the media, MP Shafiqul Islam claimed BNP-Jamaat men are setting fire to bus-trucks as part of their sabotage to foil the elections.
OC Nasim Ahmed said the miscreants set the buses on fire. They fled immediately after setting the buses on fire. A process is on to file a case in connection with the incident.