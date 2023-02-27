Blast from gas leak kills Narayanganj RMG worker

Sukhi’s husband Al Amin, 30, whose body sustained 95 per cent burn injuries, Rafique Mia, 35, with 92 per cent burn, Aleya Begum, 60, and Jamal Hossain, 45, are taking treatment at the hospital.

The blast took place at a two-storey building in Fatullah’s Ramarbagh area at around 1:00pm on Sunday.

Md. Rasel, a cousin of Al Amin, said the couple would live at the ground floor of the building. They both work at RMG factory. The blast occurred while they turned the gas stove on to take lunch.