Sylhet flood situation unchanged, water in rivers decreasing

The water level was at 13.9 at Kanaighat point in the morning decreasing from 14.8cm on Sunday evening.

Though the Kushiara river water at Fenchuganj point was flowing below the danger level on Sunday, it crossed the danger level by .06 point in the morning. The water is below the danger level at Sherpur point.

The water was seen stagnant in several areas of Sylhet in the morning and receded from some high areas. However, the low-lying areas are still inundated with neck-deep water in some areas. The situation in upscale Upashahar area in Sylhet is in a miserable condition. Most of the areas of Upashahar are under neck-deep water.