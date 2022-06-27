Sylhet floods: Govt allocation inadequate, prices of commodities spiral

Sachetan Nagorik Committee (SONAK) Sylhet’s former president Emad Ullah Shahidul Islam thinks there are loopholes in the overall relief management system in Sylhet.

“As there is a disaster management and relief ministry in the country, they have to remain prepared all the time (for such a natural disaster). The flood hit the region suddenly and we are told that the administration was not prepared.”

He said such unpreparedness of the administration is unacceptable since they are supposed to be always ready for disaster management.

Saying that the relief is adequate in Sylhet, deputy commissioner Md Mojibor Rahman told Prothom Alo that the local people’s representatives could not even distribute the relief goods provided by the government.

He said field-level officials and people’s representatives have been given instructions to ensure speedy distribution of relief.

He also maintained that the government is also stressing rehabilitation.

On 21 June, several hundreds of people were seen waiting in front of Sadar upazila’s Kandigaon union parishad office for relief. Many of them had to go back without relief.

The union’s chairman Md Abdul Monaf told Prothom Alo that the relief allocation of the government is too inadequate.