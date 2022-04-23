Sylhet mayor ‘hits’ van driver with a stick

A picture of Sylhet City Corporation Mayor Ariful Haque Chowdhury about to hit a van driver on the palm of his with a stick is making rounds in Facebook on Saturday.

In the picture, the mayor is seen sitting inside his car with his windows rolled down at Sylhet’s Zindabazar area. He has a stick in his hand and he is about to hit a van driver at the side of the road.

Eye witnesses say that the mayor struck the van driver twice on his hands. But mayor Ariful Haque Chowdhury has denied the allegations, saying that he didn’t hit the driver, only scolded him for blocking the road to load goods on his van.