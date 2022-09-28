Rohingya youth confesses to killing 4 through a video message

A pistol in hand, wearing black and white half sleeve t-shirt identifying himself as Mohammad Hashim, a Rohingya youth living in the shelter centre of Ukhiya in Cox’s Bazar, confessed to killing four Rohingyas through a video message.

The youth said, he felt it was wrong to kill the people of his own community (Rohingyas) being influenced by other people and for sake of money. He also begged pardon to his own community in the video message confessing to his crime.

The video, which was published on Wednesday noon, stirred huge uproar.

People of the law enforcing agencies got activated and started to find out the young man.

Officer-in-charge (OC) of Ukhiya police station, Sheikh Mohammad Ali, told Prothom Alo, "The video is perhaps captured at night. We are investigating the names that appeared in the video and looking for Hashim."