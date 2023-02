Abdus Sattar Bhuiyan unofficially won the by-polls to Brahmanbaria-2 (Sarail and Ashuganj) by a big margin than his nearest contestant Jatiya party candidate, Abdul Hamid Bhasani, as the former bagged 44,916 votes and the latter 9,635 in 132 centres.

The returning officer of the by-polls and the deputy commissioner Md Shagir Alam announced the result on Wednesday at 9:30pm, adding that 60,122 out of 373,319 voters in the constituency exercised their franchise, which accounted for only 16.10 per cent turnover.